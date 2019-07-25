‘Bidaman’ Kyle Dwight Sabinay in Cebu for homecoming visit

CEBU CITY, Philippines―After a two-month stay in Manila, Cebuano model and “It’s Showtime” Bidaman grand finalist Kyle Dwight Sabinay is back here on Thursday morning, July 25, for a short visit.

Sabinay, 20, confirmed to CDN Digital that he will be in Cebu City for a short visit on Thursday morning, July 25.

The 20-year-old Talisay City native said the homecoming event is organized by a university in Cebu City.

“There will be a meet and greet with the students. My school arranged the program for me and I am very thankful for everyone’s love and support,” Sabinay said.

The model assured supporters that he still the same Kyle in the midst of the fame he has been getting on television and social media platforms.

“I am still the same Kyle. Managad man ko sa tanan mao sige ko og live kay mao na ako time nila bisan dili sa personal but at least nag-effort ko makig-istorya nila,” he said.

(I am still the same Kyle. I take time to go online and do [Facebook] live because that is the time that I can interact with them even it is not on a personal level. I exert effort to talk to them.)

Sabinay’s Facebook page currently has 8,000 followers.

Sabinay is a grand finalist of BidaMan, a segment and a talent search in ABS-CBN’s noontime show, “It’s Showtime.”

The management still has to announce the exact date of the upcoming grand finals this August.

BidaMan is Sabinay’s second national stint after he joined “Pinoy Band Superstar” in ABS-CBN in 2016.

His batchmates in that competition were Tony Labrusca, Joao Constancia, Niel Murillo, Russell Reyes, and Ford Valencia.

He also joined pageants before and earned titles such as Hari ng Lalin Festival Asturias 2016, Hari ng Duljo 2015, Hari ng C. Padilla 2015, and Hiyas ng Carcar 2015.

In 2018, he represented Talisay City in Mr. Hannah’s World Tourism Philippines.

Sabinay said he is elated to be back in Cebu even just for a day so he can see his five-year-old sister, family members and friends.

Sabinay said he misses eating the Cebuano pungko-pungko staples such as ngohiong and lumpia togue (spring roll filled with bean sprouts). / celr