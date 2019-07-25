Juan Paasa’s music video of ‘Summoning Eru’ to be aired on national TV

CEBU CITY, Philippines—There’s more good news for fans of Bisrock band Juan Paasa.

Just a few weeks after the song “Summoning Eru” made waves online, the Cebu-based band announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, that the official music video of its anime-inspired song will be aired on the Myx Channel.

“Attention Every JUAN! We are proud to announce that the music video for our song Summoning Eru will be aired on national TV tomorrow via MYX,” the post read.

According to the post, the music video will be aired on Myx Channel’s Pinoy Myx program on Thursday, July 25, from around 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Bisaya-rock band also expressed its gratitude towards its fans for the support on its original Bisaya song that was inspired from the band members’ experiences of being chased by dogs.

“We see this as a significant milestone of our career and this wouldn’t be possible without the support of each and every Juan. Let the voice of the South be heard again! Let every Juan in this nation know that we Juans of the South are still rockin’ it—we are rockin’ it real hard and, of course, as one (Juan)!” the post read.

The band is composed of Joemarc (bass), Bangkai Alas (guitars), Miggy Cerna (guitars), Van Mande (drums), and Mlex Villahermosa (vocals).

Juan Paasa’s “Summoning Eru” got more attention after Facebook user Ahmed Naharba shared a fan-made lyric video of the song made by Cebuano artist Nick Beja, which generated 1.6 million views already. /bmjo

