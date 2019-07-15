Bisrock band releases official video of anime-inspired song ‘Summoning Eru’

Cebu City, Philippines—Bisrock band Juan Paasa has finally released its official music video of its anime-themed song, “Summoning Eru.”

Read more: Being chased by dogs inspires band to compose anime-inspired song

The five-minute music video was posted on Youtube last July 14, 2019. As of Monday morning, July 15, it has already been viewed 9,341 times.

According to Vinox, road manager of the band, they shot the music video last July 5, a couple of days before a fan-made music video went viral.

Read more: Cebu’s malls, famous sites in fan-made anime video

“Na unhan lang gyud mi but thankful still kay na ilhan among song,” Vinox said. (The fan-made lyric video came out earlier than ours. But we’re still thankful the song is getting attention.)

The band said it shot the video in just one day. They shot it somewhere in Toledo with the help of videographer Vanz Dolino.

Watch the video here:

Summoning Eru official music video WATCH: The official video of the anime-inspired song “Summoning Eru” of Bisrock band, Juan Paasa. | via Immae Lachica #CDNDigitalRead more: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/243970/being-chased-by-dogs-inspires-band-to-compose-anime-inspired-song Posted by CDN Digital on Ahad, 14 Julai 2019

“Dili ra sad jud lisod sa among end kay we were having fun while making this video,” said Vinox. (It was not really hard for us to shoot the video because we were just really having fun while making the video.)

Read more: Inspired Cebuano artist turns ‘Summoning eru’ lyrics into art

“Nag abang gyud mig mga costumes pud para mo reflect just among characters as anime fans,” he added. (We really rented costumes to reflect our chosen characters as anime fans.)

Triffy the dog

Meanwhile, the band told CDN Digital that the name of the dog who inspired the making of the song is Triffy, a German Sheperd.

Members of the band are Joemarc (bass), Bangkai Alas (guitars), Miggy Cerna (guitars), Van Mande (drums), and Mlex Villahermosa (vocals). /bmjo