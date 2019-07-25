SWU-Phinma makes CYBL U-18 finals

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras advanced to the finals of the 18-under division of the Cebu Youth Basketball League Summer League after they defeated the Mt. Olives School of the Philippines, 84-74, on Wednesday night, July 24, 2019, at the Aznar Coliseum.

Mt. Olives got off to a strong start and led, 15-11, after the first period.

However, the Cobras found their groove and grabbed the lead at halftime, 35-30, thanks to the seven points of Aljames Calizar.

Mt. Olives tried to hang around but SWU-Phinma proved to be too strong as Dezeo Villanueva exploded in the second half, where he scored 23 of his 26 points.

Also as dominant in the final 20 minutes of action was big man Charles Libatog who tallied 13 of his 17 points in the second half.

Prince Soquiño led Mt. Olives with 24 points while Godfrey Sabanal added 16.

SWU-Phinma will take on Batang Mandaragat for the title on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the same venue. /bmjo