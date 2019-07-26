Canadian’s Bamboo Cotton Collection promises a better sleep

Sleep well and help save the environment.

These are the two things Canadian Manufacturing, the trusted name in high-quality bed linens and towels, offers with its recently launched eco-friendly line the Bamboo Cotton Collection.

Aside from its natural materials, the collection, which is made out of 100 percent bamboo, uses little to no chemicals during production.

The sheets boast a 300 thread count, ensuring softness, smoothness, and durability.

The collection is also antimicrobial and breathable with odor protection, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin.

The sheets are produced with a thermo-control feature that keeps you cool as you sleep- a dream come true, especially for us Filipinos who endure hot and humid weather.

Canadian also has a waterproof mattress and pillow protectors that are all made of 100 percent bamboo.

Canadian Manufacturing recommends these bed accessories to protect your bed and pillows from spills, stains and dust mites.

The sheets and protectors also come in reusable pouches and biodegradable carton.

The Bamboo Cotton Collection comes in five colors: Coconut, Olive, Ice Drop, Coal, and Wheat.

With the growing demand for cheap linens from chines brands, Chand Daryanani, the sales, and marketing director of Canadian Manufacturing, said the company is not threatened with its competitors’ growing demand.

“We have other brands that can cater and target that market,” said Daryanani.

Other brands under Canadian Manufacturing are Boutique Bed Linens, Lifestyle Bed Linens, Modern Linens, Dream homes, among others.

“The growth of the condominium market in the Philippines has also contributed to the increasing demand of our products,” said Daryanani.

Actor James Blanco, and brand ambassador of Canadian took advantage to encourage everyone to live a more environment-conscious lifestyle.

“With Canadian, it’s not only perfect to help us sleep we are also contributing a lot to being sustainable and environmentally conscious because they are made from organic materials,” said Banco.

Blanco was present during the launching of the brand at the SM City Cebu on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Northwing.

Taking its commitment to environmental sustainability further, Canadian bamboo sheets are not wrapped in plastic.

Canadian Manufacturing allows you to experience first-hand the entire Canadian Bamboo Cotton Collection available at the SM City Cebu’s Northwing. /bmjo