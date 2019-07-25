Cebu Sharks still working on cohesion, consistency

Cebu City, Philippines—Seven games into the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup, consistency and cohesion continues to elude the Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol.

This is the assessment of the team’s top perimeter threat and skipper, Patrick Cabahug, after the Sharks got blown out by expansion squad, Mindoro Tamaraws, 74-93, in their last game.

The horrendous loss dropped them to 3-4 in the South Division.

“Everyday, we practice our communication on the court. Chemistry is still something we’re working on until now,” said Cabahug, who was held down to just six points against the Tamaraws.

Asked what the team sorely lacked in the blowout loss to Mindoro, Cabahug asserted that their bad habits once again came to the fore.

“Team defense, that’s what we lack,” said the former University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancer.

The numbers backed up Cabahug’s claim as little-known Rodel Vaygan exploded for a whopping 30 points spiked by six three-point shots.

Meanwhile, the Sharks’ home game in Cebu is set on August 10, 2019. The Sharks still have two games before the game in Cebu. /bmjo