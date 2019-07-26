Siloy Is Watching
|July 26,2019 - 10:15 AM
How safe are we in public areas?
A concerned citizen reported to have slipped and fallen into one of the street drainage systems in front of a mall on Colon Street in downtown Cebu City. The citizen wrote that he was walking along the street but he did not notice the wide gaps in between the cement blocks that covered the drainage. He slipped and his lower leg got stuck in one gap resulting to a serious wound.
“Imagine what would have happened is a child fell in this gap?” he surmised.
Calling on the concerned government agencies to act on this concern immediately so we can avoid more accidents. Let us help keep everyone safe and free from any untoward incidents.
