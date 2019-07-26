Siloy Is Watching

How safe are we in public areas?

A concerned citizen reported to have slipped and fallen into one of the street drainage systems in front of a mall on Colon Street in downtown Cebu City. The citizen wrote that he was walking along the street but he did not notice the wide gaps in between the cement blocks that covered the drainage. He slipped and his lower leg got stuck in one gap resulting to a serious wound.

“Imagine what would have happened is a child fell in this gap?” he surmised.