CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: USC vs. USPF (college)

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 26,2019 - 02:48 PM

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors pulled off a crucial win against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Thursday night, July 25, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Read more: USC completes Cesafi Partner’s Cup semis cast

Here are some photos of the game:

Genesis Estardo of USPF soars to rack. | Jonas Panerio

USC’s Sommy Managor loses the ball. | Jonas Panerio

USPF foreign player Sameen Swint shoots a long floater. | Jonas Panerio

Sommy Managor of USC goes for a layup. | Jonas Panerio

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.