Mom drowns her 11-month-old baby in a pail of water

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 31-year-old mother was arrested after she allegedly drowned her 11-month-old baby girl inside the toilet of a rented room in Barangay Santo Niño in Cebu City on July 26.

The mom, who is from Misamis Occidental, was in Cebu to have her baby treated by an arbularyo or faith healer in Talisay City, said Police Master Sergeant Erasmo Rosel of the Waterfront Police Precinct in an interview with CDN Digital.

Rosel said that her 60-year-old father, who accompanied her and her baby here in Cebu from Mindanao, was the one, who found the baby head first inside a pail of water at past 6 p.m. on July 26.

The police officer said that the father just left her daughter for a while to buy mineral water, and he was surprised when he asked her daughter where the baby was when he returned to the room, and she answered she did not know.

The father immediately searched the room and found the baby inside a pail of water in the toilet.

He then rushed the baby to the hospital, but doctors there declared her dead on arrival.

The father told Rosel that they arrived in Cebu on Thursday, July 25, to visit a faith healer in Talisay City to have the healer take a look at the baby.

The father said the faith healer told them that the baby had a problem with her teeth, and that the faith healer had healed her.

He also said that they were set to go home on Sunday, July 28, to Misamis Occidental.

He also said that he was the one who accompanied her daughter to her trip to Cebu because her husband was abroad working in Saudi Arabia.

Police Master Sergeant Rosel said that the mother was arrested and detained at the Waterfront Police Precinct pending the filing of charges. | dbs