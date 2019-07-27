A funny way of waiting for your priority number got the online world laughing

Cebu City, Philippines— Food is served!

This is one of the best lines you want to here in a day’s work.

But this group of friends took it up a notch when they decided to make it like a scene from a pageant.

Mark Kenneth Calog, 29, chief executive officer of a travel company, shared on his Facebook account last July 24 a video that got the online world laughing by captioning it with, “Binibining Chowking 2019, Pastilan ni akong mga sakop!”.

Calog told CDN Digital that this video happened last July 6, in one of the malls in Dipolog where his friends acted like beauty queens while waiting for their priority number to be called for the food they ordered in one of the food stalls in the mall.

“We had an event in Dipolog City from July 1-3 and was supposedly going back to the next day, July 4, but because of the big waves we decided to postpone our trip to Cebu, come July 6. While we were waiting for our ferry to Cebu, we dropped by the mall to buy food and this video then happened” he said.

The video shows that two of his friends, Bhern Alvez and Kiesha Magaso, who are pageant fans, decided to make it like of a pageant scene.

According to Alvez, that they got inspired by the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

The video gave the online world something to talk about and laugh about.

The comments section was fired up with comments of laughing emojis and a lot of “Hahahahas”.

Because of its short but hilarious content, the video has reached 628 comments, 7,600 shares, and 10,000 reactions as of July 27 at 11:30 p.m.

Now, this is a way to hype up your meal! /dbs