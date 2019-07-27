USPF Panthers take down CIT-U Wild Cats to end five-game losing streak
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers ended their preseason on a victorious note as they took down the Tough Gear-Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 83-79, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Saturday, July 27, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Eager to put an end to a five-game losing streak in the second round, the Panthers showed more grit in the second half and climbed out of a 20-point deficit, 39-59, in the third period to grab the win and end up with 4-8 (win-loss) record. After falling down by 20, USPF found their groove and outscored CIT-U, 44-20, the rest of the way.
The game also did not lack drama and physicality as the two teams got into it with 2:08 remaining in the game. It started after an unsportsmanlike foul was called on CIT-U’s Ted Suano. After that, tempers flared which eventually led to a disqualifying foul on the Wildcats’ Edz Vallena and unsportsmanlike fouls called on Panthers’ wingman Sameen Swint and a technical foul on a USPF assistant coach, Alan Cabatingan.
CIT-U managed to trim the deficit to three, 79-82 and even had a chance to tie the game after USPF forward Karl Langahin threw the ball away on the inbound. However, Wildcats guard Clark Con-ui could not convert on a corner triple to give the win to the Panthers.
Swint led USPF with 21 points while Langahin finished with 15. Neon Chavez put up 12.
CIT-U got a whopping 31 points from Jesse Aloro and 14 markers from Karl Malone Ventura. The Wildcats ended the tournament with a 1-11 card. /dcb
