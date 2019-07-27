PRO-7 orders closure of 2, 462 PCSO gambling outlets
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) ordered closed a total of 2, 462 Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) gambling activities as of 4 p.m. today, July 27.
This included Lotto, Small Town Lottery (STL), Peryahan ng Bayan, and Keno Lotto Express outlets in the region.
Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said the closure was in compliance with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to have all PCSO gambling activities closed because of “massive corruption” in the agency.
Closed outlets included those that are located in the highly urbanized cities of Cebu – 133, Mandaue – 130, and Lapu-Lapu – 52.
Also ordered closed were outlets located in the provinces of Cebu – 633, Bohol – 530, Negros Oriental – 911 and Siquijor – 73./dcb
