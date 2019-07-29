Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group-Go For Gold wins six titles in Triman triathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group – Go For Gold (TLTG) brought home six titles from the Triman Triathlon 2019 held Sunday, July 29, 2019, at the Fontana Hot Springs and Leisure Parks in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Leading the title charge for TLTG-GFG was Philippine triathlete representative to the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian Games Andrew Kim Remolino, who ruled the Male 18-24 with a time of one hour, 18 minutes and two seconds (1:18:02).

Moira Frances Erediano of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) also continues to soar with another first place finish. She took the Female 15-17 title with her time of 1:29:06.

TLTG-GFG had a 1-2 finish in the category as Erediano’s teammate, Nicole Marie del Rosario, finished at second with a time of 1:32:30.

TLTG-GFG also had a 1-2-3 finish in the Male 11-14 with Matthew Justine Hermosa taking the title after clocking 26:35. His teammates— Akio Habana came in at second after clocking 28:05. Jacob Kennedy Lipura completed the top 3 with his time of 28:23.

The three other titles for TLTG-GFG were from Rue Reinhardt Panibon, Rhexiel Belonguil, and Jeanna Mariel Cañete.

Panibon dominated the Female 25-29 with a time of 1:37:48, Belonguil reigned supreme in the Female 7-10 after clocking 17:50 while Cañete clocked 28:59 for the Female 11-14 title.

Alex Niño Silverio also handed in a third place finish in the Male 25-29 with his time 1:36:02.

The Triman Triathlon is the flagship event of the SBR.ph Tri Series. Sunday’s race was the third and final leg.

It had two distance categories—the 900m swim, 30km bike, and 5km run, and lite with 600m swim, 20k bike and 2.5k run. /bmjo