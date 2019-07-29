Cesafi Partner’s Cup semis starts Monday

Games Monday:

Cebu Coliseum

6 p.m. – ARQ-UV vs. Cebu Landmasters-Ateneo de Cebu (HS)

7:30 p.m. – ARQ-UV vs. Cebu Landmasters-USC (College)

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders-backed high school and college squads of the University of the Visayas (UV) will seek to advance to the finals when they take on separate opponents in the semifinals of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Lancers will face off against old rivals, the Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles in a game slated to tip off at 6 p.m. The three-time defending Cesafi men’s champions Green Lancers, meanwhile, battle the Cebu Landmasters-backed University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors at 7:30 p.m.

UV’s teams will enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage over their respective opponents after they finished the elimination round as the top ranked team. This means that a win on Monday will land UV in the championship round.

Ateneo de Cebu, however, will be no pushover, especially with the likes of LA Casinillo, Reymark Narbasa and Mike Boniel leading the squad.

Likewise for the Warriors, which pushed UV to the limit before eventually folding in their second round match-up, 87-89.

However, USC will be playing sans five players including rotation cogs Ken Bekibel and Magic Marata, who will all be serving one-game suspensions for their roles in the late game fracas against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers. /bmjo