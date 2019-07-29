Magis Eagles keep finals spot hopes alive with win against Baby Lancers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles kept their title hopes alive as they vanquished the ARQ-University of the Visayas Baby Lancers, 69-57, in the semifinals of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win by Ateneo de Cebu means that these two high school powerhouses will duke it out one more time for a slot in the finals on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.

It was a hard-earned win for the boys in blue, which led by as much as 17 points, 41-24, behind a tight defense that stopped UV at all corners. However, the Baby Lancers soon found their groove and pulled to within six, 57-63, after a tip-in by Zylle Cabellon.

However, the Magis Eagles refused to buckle and answered right back with a layup off a great backdoor cut down the baseline by LA Casinillo, two free-throws by Mike Boniel and another lay-in by Justin Maglasang to stem the tide and hand the Baby Lancers their very first loss in this preseason tournament.

Boniel, Ateneo de Cebu’s athletic guard, led the way for the Magis Eagles with 15 points while Reymark Narbasa added 12 markers. Casinillo finished with 11 points, all coming in the second half.

Albert Sacayan paced UV with 21 points while Fritz Banzon pitched in 10. /dbs