In Photos: PDEA-7 searched female dormitory of Mandaue City Jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) searched the female dormitory of the Mandaue City Jail at 6 a.m. today, July 31, as part of their intensified anti-drugs search and seizure operation.

But to drugs or contraband were found during the search, said an advisory posted on the PDEA RO VII – Central Visayas Facebook page.

The search was made in coordination with Jail Inspector Pauline Bajar of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Mandaue City.