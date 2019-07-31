In Photos: PDEA-7 searched female dormitory of Mandaue City Jail
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) searched the female dormitory of the Mandaue City Jail at 6 a.m. today, July 31, as part of their intensified anti-drugs search and seizure operation.
But to drugs or contraband were found during the search, said an advisory posted on the PDEA RO VII – Central Visayas Facebook page.
The search was made in coordination with Jail Inspector Pauline Bajar of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Mandaue City.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.