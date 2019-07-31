Police tell STL outlet owners: don’t operate or else…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has only allowed the resumption of Lotto operations in the country.

Other forms of gambling operated by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) remains suspended, says Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Sinas said that operators of Small Town Lottery (STL) and other PCSO sanctioned numbers games who will defy the suspension order may face arrest.

Sinas said he already gave instructions today, July 31, for policemen in region to already remove the “closed” signs which they posted on Lotto outlets on Monday.

But the “closed” signs especially for STL outlets will remain until further notice.

Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, the director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), also issued the same reminder for STL operators in the city.

With the President’s order for the suspension of its operation, STL can now be considered as a form of illegal gambling.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), said they continue to monitor especially the “underground” STL operations in Cebu province.

Mariano said that they have so far monitored around 2, 000 PCSO-accredited STLs here.

While they campaign against the resumption of STL operations, Mariano said that they also continue their campaign against the other forms of illegal numbers game like masiao. /dcb