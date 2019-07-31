Badian police intercept three men from Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Badian police are investigating three persons who they believe are linked to the killing of four policemen in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental last July 18, 2019.

According to Badian Police Station chief Revelito Tadique, they received a report of three persons arriving in their town located around 98 kilometers southwest of Cebu through a pumpboat earlier today, July 31.

They intercepted the three and brought them to the Badian police station for investigation./bjo