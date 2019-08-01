Moalboal Police to implement strict helmet policy 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Starting Thursday, August 1, 2019, the Moalboal police will be implementing a new town ordinance imposing penalties on motorcycle drivers who are found driving without helmets.

Police Sergeant Steward Bayang said that the they already posted some advisories for motorists a month before the implementation of the new ordinance.

“Maong gipangusgan sa mayor kay kasagaran nga accident diri ang involved kay motorcycle,” Bayang said.

(That’s why the town mayor pushed for the effectivity of the new ordinance because most of the accidents here involves motorcycles.)

Violators will be asked to pay the corresponding fines specified in the town ordinances. /bmjo