Mayors of Canlaon, Guihulngan in NegOr OK with martial law

Canlaon City, Negros Oriental— Two mayors in Negros Oriental said they would support the declaration of martial law here should the President decide it.

Malacañang on Thursday said President Rodrigo Duterte may declare martial law after the spate of killings that happened recently in the province.

Read: Duterte may declare martial law in Negros Oriental – Palace

Guihulngan City Mayor Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes and Canlaon City Mayor Jose “Batshuk” Cardenas said they will agree to whatever the President decides on for the province.

On Friday morning, August 2, 2019, Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7) Director Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas visited the two component cities. /bmjo