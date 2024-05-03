Cebu City police all set for security coverage of CVIRAA 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is all set to provide security coverage for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet, which will have its opening ceremony on Saturday, May 4, at the Festival Grounds of the South Road Properties (SRP).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Deputy Director for Operations of CCPO, told reporters on Friday, May 3, that all of their deployed personnel are ready for the much-anticipated event.

“With the support of our LGU also, in coordination with the LGU, so far all system are ready to go for the CVIRAA,” she stated.

However, Rafter disclosed that changes might be implemented if found necessary during the event, which runs from May 4-9.

“Wala na tay mga changes with regard to the security preparations nga atong giplano. But again, we did not say nga mao na gyud ni siya. As we go along the way, there might be improvements,” she added.

A total of 500 police officers, including those augmented from the areas of each contingent, will be deployed to ensure that all the participants and audience are safe and secure at all the venues.

Around 12,000 delegates from the 20 school divisions around Central Visayas are expected to gather at the Festival Grounds in SRP for the opening ceremony at 6:00 p.m.

Some of these delegates arrived in Cebu City as early as Wednesday, May 1, to familiarize themselves with the venues for each sports contest.

Rafter explained that the CVIRAA is a region-wide activity, hence why the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will be taking the lead.

In light of this, security personnel will be following a major event security framework throughout the week.

“We are following the major event security framework. With the Task Force CVIRAA commander, the regional director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin. We have the site task group commander ang atong city director Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog,” stated Rafter.

Rafter further disclosed that they were given instructions to maximize police personnel to boost security at the 20 billeting areas to the actual sports activities.

Police in Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 have earlier sent their personnel for augmentation.

In addition to augmented policemen, there will also be K-9 units and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) personnel deployed for CVIRAA.

The Multi-Agency Coordinating Center (MAC), where all of the participating units will gather to have centralized command, will be placed on the fourth floor of the legislative building of the Cebu City Hall.

Rafter added that all police officers will carry their handheld radios for easier communication.

