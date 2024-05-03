Over P1M ‘shabu’ seized in 3 separate drug busts in Cebu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | May 03,2024 - 09:25 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Three separate drug busts in Cebu on Thursday evening, May 2, 2024, yielded suspected shabu worth over P1 million and led to the arrest of 4 drug personalities.

The first anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) in Carcar City, Cebu.

At around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, operatives apprehended a 22-year-old room boy during a buy-bust in Sitio Lower Dakit, Barangay Perrelos in Carcar City.

The suspect was identified as Dave Tanga-an, 22, and is a resident of the barangay.

Confiscated from the suspect was one pack of suspected shabu weighing around 100 grams with an average market value of P680,000.

In addition, authorities seized a mobile phone and other non-drug evidence during the operation.

As of this writing, Tanga-an is in police custody pending the filing of charges for selling drugs against him.

Leia Alcanatara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, also disclosed that the suspect was nabbed after a one-month case buildup.

She added that Tanga-an can dispose of 200 grams of illegal drugs every week to his customers in Carcar City and neighboring areas.

The buy-bust was conducted by PDEA-7 agents together with Naval Forces Central (NAVFORCEN), Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit in Central Visayas (PNP-DEG SOU 7), Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU-7), and Carcar City police.

Around two hours later, at 8:00 p.m., a separate drug bust was conducted by police personnel in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

Authorities apprehended the suspect identified as 28-year-old Ruby Restuaro, alias “Butchok,” a resident of Pardo.

Restuaro is reportedly an ex-convict who was previously charged with theft.

Operatives confiscated 3 small plastic sachets containing suspected shabu during the buy-bust in the barangay.

Meanwhile, police in Talisay City, Cebu, conducted a separate drug bust in Purok Gabison, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, Cebu, at around 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The subject of the operation was identified as Christian Roble Pinat, alias “Peanut,” 48, jobless, and a resident of Sitio Hollow block in the barangay.

Also nabbed was Junnifer Socias Poncol, 44, also jobless and a resident of Sitio Sawsawan, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City.

A police report revealed that Pinat was classified as a High-value individual (HVI) while Poncol is a street-level individual.

Operatives confiscated 7 plastic packs of suspected shabu from Pinat and one pack from Poncol. The seized drugs were estimated to weigh around 60 grams with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P408,000.

Both individuals are detained at the custodial facility of the Talisay City Police Station while awaiting charges for possession of illegal drugs to be filed against them.

The pieces of drug evidence will be submitted to the Cebu Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory examination, stated the report.

