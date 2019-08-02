CHR 7: Martial law won’t solve killings in Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Imposing martial law in Negros Oriental will not solve the killings there.

Leo R. Villarin, Commission of Human Rights in Central Visayas chief investigator, said this amid the warnings of President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in Negros Oriental due to the recent killings in the area.

“Probably it can deter, kay duna nay kahadlok (because there is fear), but other than that it will never solve the problem,” said Villarino.

He said that a more intensive police operation would have a higher probability of solving the rampant killing problems than imposing martial law because not all the killings were directly involved with armed groups in Negros Oriental.

Villarino said that until the police would admit that they could no longer be capable of addressing the problems, Martial Law would never become an effective solution.

“There must be other groups operating. There must be criminal groups operating and doing these killings,” said Villarino.

The groups, according to Villarino, or individuals doing the killings should be the subject of an intensified police operation based on solid information and evidence.

Villarino also said that the killings in Negros Oriental were alarming considering that in a span of one week there have been 18 deaths.

He said he disagreed with the statement of Police Brigadier Genral Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office of Central Visayas director, who said in a previous press conference that the killings in Negros were not yet alarming.

“So how many would be alarming for them?” asked Villarino.

But despite disagreements on some issues, Villarino said that they believed that the police would be able to address the issue in Negros without the intervention of the military. /dbs