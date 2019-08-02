Two NegOr mayors cite residents’ security on backing martial law plan

NEGROS ORIENTAL —To address the killings and to assuage the residents fear brought about by the deadly attacks in the residents of their cities, two mayors of Negros Oriental express their view to back President Rodrigo Duterte if he will declare martial law in the province.

Guihulngan City Mayor Carlo Jorge Joan Reyes said that putting Negros Oriental under martial law would help his city in disciplining residents especially the youth.

Reyes also said that he wanted to assuage the fears of residents during the night after the series of killings that have hit the city.

He was referring to the killings in Guihulngan which included the daytime murder of a lawyer, who was ambushed in the city last July 23 and the July 25 killing of a school principal and his sister, a Department of Education employee, who were both shot inside their house in the city.

Read more: Two siblings, educators, killed in Guihulngan City, NegOr

He said putting the province under martial law would be a big help to the security of the cities and towns of Negros Oriental.

Read more: Some NegOr mayors OK with martial law

For Canlaon Mayor Jose Cardenas, he also said that he would back the President if he would declare martial law in Negros Oriental.

He told reporters during a press briefing that there was nothing to fear if the military would take over the security of the towns and cities of the province if the President’s plan would push through.

He also said that there would be no effect on the business and tourism in the province, but these sectors would even improve because the tourists would now be more secured with the added security provided by the military.

Read more: Ex-Ayungon mayor, four others killed in Negros Oriental

Cardenas also said that residents in the city had also felt fear when nights would fall because of the killings that also hit the city.

He was referring to the killings of two government officials in the city last July 27 — a city councilor and his cousin and a barangay captain in the city./dbs