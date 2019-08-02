31 candidates to compete for Pasigarbo Festival Queen 2019

CEBU CITY, Philippines —With the comeback of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, Cebuanos are also looking forward to the Pasigarbo Festival Queen 2019 competition.

Award-winning choreographer Victor Hao Cuenco, stage director for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo confirmed to CDN Digital that 31 candidates confirmed as of last July 30, Tuesday.

“The number (of candidates) this year is bigger compared to previous years where we only had more than 20 candidates,” Cuenco said in a phone interview.

Read more: 45 contingents to join Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on August 25

In 2012, Keena Mary Anne Sumido of Talisay City’s Halad Inasal Festival won the crown.

Other Pasigarbo Festival Queen winners in the past years were

Mary Lorenz Goyenechea of Halad Inasal Festival of Talisay City (2011), Janine Dagcutan of Kagasangan Festival of Moalboal (2010), Jey Ann Avenido of Haladaya Festival of Daanbantayan (2009), and Chelo Mae Timtim of Siloy Festival of Alcoy (2008).

Cuenco believes that the eagerness and excitement of the town contingents and dance choreographers for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo comeback are the possible reasons why this year has an increasing number of candidates.

“Yes. It is still possible that there will be additional candidates. We still have more than two weeks left,” he said.

The official press conference for the Pasigarbo Festival Queen 2019 will be on August 20, Tuesday at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Coronation night is slated on August 23, Friday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Cuenco also confirmed that there will still be group production number and solo performances during the coronation night./dbs