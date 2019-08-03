UC Webmasters beat USC Warriors, bag 3rd place Partner’s Cup trophy
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Joemangs Surplus-University of Cebu Webmasters claimed third place in the collegiate division of the Cesafi Partner’s Cup with a 74-70 win over the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos Warriors on Saturday, August 3 at the Cebu Coliseum.
The win capped off an up and down preseason for the Webmasters that saw them sweep the second round of eliminations but fell to the Southwestern University – Phinma Cobras in the semifinals.
The Webmasters and the Warriors will now look forward to the regular season of the Cesafi which begins on August 31./dbs
