Pagasa ups gale warning; fisherfolk warned against going out to sea

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fishing boats and small seacraft are discouraged from going out to the sea as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raises gale warning in the western seaboard of Luzon, eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

The affected areas in the Visayas include the provinces of Samar and Leyte in Eastern Visayas; Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique and Guimaras in Western Visayas; and Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental in Central Visayas.

In its Gale Warning No. 11-A issued at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 4, Pagasa said the sea conditions in these areas ranged from rough to very rough.

Waves in these areas may go as high as 4.5 meters while the wind force ranges from 45 to 63 kilometers per hour (kph).

The rough sea condition has also prompted some sea vessels from Cebu to Bohol and Leyte to cancel their trips.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are also expected in the Visayas areas as well as the strong wind forces, which are due to the effect of the southwest monsoon or habagat and Tropical Depression Hanna.

Similar conditions are expected in the other areas with the gale warning such as Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate, Burias Island, Batangas, Camarines Provinces, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Quezon including Polilio Island in Luzon and the provinces of Surgaio, Davao Oriental, Dinagat Island and Siargao in Mindanao.

“TD Hanna has continued to move north-northwestward at 15 kph. TD Hanna is still ‘less likely to make landfall in any part of the country,’” said Severe Weather Bulletin No. 2 issued at 11 a.m.

The center of TD Hanna was last monitored at about 1,070 km east of Infanta Quezon. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph./dbs