Poligrates bids Cebu Sharks farewell, to play for Marinerong Pilipino in PBA D-League

Cebu City, Philippines—The tenure of former pro Eliud Poligrates with the Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol has come to an end after the two parties decided to go their separate ways.

This was confirmed by several sources from within the team as well as a post on Poligrates’ social media account that saw him bid the Sharks goodbye.

“Thank you so much Cebu Sharks for the great opportunity you have given me. As I will start my journey in PBA D-League, I will carry with me the learnings I learned from my coaches and from my team during my training days with you. To my Cebu Sharks team manager, my team and coaches, thank you and best of luck to your in coming games,” read the post made by the former Southwestern University (SWU) Cobra.

Poligrates will now set his eyes of helping Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League, where he will be teammates with his Sharks comrade, William McAloney.

The flashy left-handed guard had recently been benched by Sharks’ management in their game against Makati for “insubordination” after he practiced with Marinerong Pilipino in spite of the Sharks’ decision to keep him from doing so.

The Cebu Sharks are currently here in Cebu, preparing for their very first home game of the season on August 10, 2019, at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City against Muntinlupa.

The team arrived in Cebu on Sunday while Poligrates opted to remain in Manila to start training with Marinerong Pilipino. /bmjo