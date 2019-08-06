Nadine Lustre reveals reason why she backed out of ‘Miracle in Cell No.7’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Actress Nadine Lustre said it was her need to take a break from work that made her decide to back out of the Philippine remake of the film, “Miracle in Cell No.7.”

Lustre, who was in Cebu on Tuesday, August 6, for the press conference of the dance movie, Indak, revealed this reason in a press conference with members of the Cebu Entertainment Group.

The planned Philippine remake will be part of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) in December 2019 will also star veteran actor, Aga Muhlach.

“Miracle in Cell No. 7” is a 2013 hit Korean film which stars Ryu Seung-song, Kal So-won, and Park Shin-Hye.

Lustre said it was hard for her to let go of the project since she heard good reviews of the movie.

“I have not seen the original [film] yet but to everyone who did, they said ‘congratulations’ because it is a very good material. But at the end of the day, I want to put myself first,” she said.

During the interview, Lustre said she needed a vacation after doing two movies this year: Indak and Ulan.

“I just really need a vacation. As what I always say, I do not want to hate what I love doing just because I am tired because I cannot put all my efforts and I cannot put my 101 percent into something that I love doing,” she said.

Ulan was directed by Irene Villamor and was released on March 13, 2019.

The film was also headlined by Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino.

In the movie, Lustre portrayed Maya who believed in the tikbalang, a half-horse and half-human creature. The movie is directed by Irene Villamor.

Indak, Lustre’s first on-screen tandem with Sam Concepcion, will hit Philippine cinemas on Wednesday, August 7.

She will portray the character of Jen, a Cebuana island girl who will be part of Indak Pinas, a dance crew led by Vin, Sam Concepcion’s character.

“Sabi ko, request din na after pwede ba pahinga naman for the rest of the year music para different naman,” she said.

(I said if it is okay to request to take a break and do work that has something to do with music for the rest of the year so it’s different.)

During the press conference, Lustre confirmed that she will headline a new show in ABS-CBN this year. / celr