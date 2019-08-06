Julia Barretto to Bea Alonzo: ‘You have charged everybody to destroy me for you’

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto did not mince her words when she finally addressed her recent controversy, saying Bea Alonzo’s cryptic post led everybody to “destroy” her.

“Your heartbreak should have been a private matter, but you have selfishly turned it into something of national concern,” Barretto wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post showing a throwback photo of her and Alonzo.

“Bea, you wanted to keep your hands clean by not mentioning me in your controversial post, but with a click of your finger, in your sly way, you have charged everybody to destroy me FOR YOU,” Barretto said.

Barretto was pertaining to Alonzo’s cryptic post hinting betrayal which was posted after a photo of the former and Gerald Anderson supposedly taken at a fellow actor’s birthday party surfaced online.

“You have encouraged a culture of hate by purposely liking harmless photos, putting malice into the minds of many, which resulted in the outrage of insults against me,” Barretto said.

Recognizing her influence, Barretto pointed out how Alonzo should have used it to promote “strength” in women instead of promoting “social media irresponsibility.”

“You are a woman of great influence and following. You could have used that power to promote strength and grace in women, but instead you’ve used that to promote social media irresponsibility. That is downright bullying,” Barretto said.

“You can play victim all you want, but I refuse to be your victim,” she added.

Barretto also addressed the issue between her and former boyfriend Joshua Garcia, saying they had broken up four months ago and no third party was involved.

“Let’s be clear: Josh and I had broken up four months ago. We have publicly admitted it together and we have cleared that there was no third party involved. From now on, anything I do in my private and love life is not considered as cheating, and is none of anyone’s business,” Barretto said.

Barretto and Garcia revealed last June they have decided to return to being friends.

Barretto also clarified rumors surrounding her and Anderson by echoing the latter’s statement saying there was no one else involved in their breakup.

“I believe Gerald has already made it clear that a third party was not the cause of their break up. I would like to disassociate myself from the breakup of Bea and Gerald. Their issues are entirely their own,” Barretto said.

Anderson earlier set the record straight regarding his relationship with Alonzo, saying there is no third party to blame for their separation.

“For the longest time, I’ve always dealt with everything in silence, but this time I am forced to grow up,” Barretto said.

“I will not be sidetracked, derailed, and be dictated by people’s judgements and opinions about me. This is me setting myself free and getting my soul back,” she added. /je