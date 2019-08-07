CHEd: Mandaue City College graduates can’t take PRC exams

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) reminded students of Mandaue City College (MCC) in Basak, Mandaue City, Cebu, on Tuesday that it would not recognize any degree program offered by the school, which has been operating in defiance of a closure order issued in 2010.

CHEd Chair Prospero de Vera III urged students to immediately transfer to other schools, as MCC graduates would be barred from taking licensure examinations administered by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

In March this year, the Sixth Division of the Court of Appeals affirmed a Quezon City Regional Trial Court ruling that the college was not operating legally as it did not have a government permit or authority from the CHEd.

The school was first ordered closed on Dec. 3, 2010, for alleged failure to comply with the CHEd requirements, but has not ceased operations since then.

The CHEd has moved to aggressively shut down noncompliant schools, resulting in 779 deficient programs to be phased out since 2010.