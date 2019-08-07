CIDG-7 files complaint for violation of PD 449 vs 324 individuals nabbed at Mandaue cockpit

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines -Charges for the violation of Presidential Decree 449 or the Cockfighting Law of 1974 will be filed this afternoon against the 324 individuals, who were arrested at the D and C Coliseum in Barangay Ibabao, Mandaue City late on Monday afternoon, August 5.

Personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) transported at noontime today, August 7, the arrested individuals on board three buses to the Mandaue City Hall of Justice where the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Their wives and relatives also crowded the Hall of Justice grounds to wait for their arrival there.

Read More: Men arrested at Mandaue cockpit ask police to go after management, not bettors

The 324 arrested individuals consist of 309 bettors and 15 cockpit employees.

Police Major Edwin Lacostales of CIDG-7 said that Monday’s raid should serve as a lesson to cockpit operators and bettors to orient themselves with PD 449.

“Yung mga nagsasabi na hindi nila alam, ignorance of the law excuses no one. Kung nagsasabong tayo, dapat alamin din natin kung ano ang batas dito,” said Lacostales.

(For those who claim not to know existing laws, ignorance of the law excuses no one. If you are a cockfight enthusiast, learn related laws.) /dcb