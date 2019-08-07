Student delivers “hugot” spoken word poetry for Nutrition Month

Cebu City, Philippines—A student from Davao delivered one unique piece during the culmination activity of the Nutrition Month last July. It’s a piece that’s got some “hugot” lines which many can relate with.

Watch the video here:

For 5 minutes, paminawa ni makarelate mo!Nutrition Spoken PoetryKikonnections Events and Vlogs 由 Franklin Deguilmo Cuadrillero 发布于 2019年7月30日周二

The Grade 8 student in the video is Sheila Mae Manggino-an from the Elias P. Dacudao Gumalang School of Home Industries in Davao City.

She delivered “hugot” stand up poetry version of the song Bahay Kubo for their Nutrition Spoken Poetry competition in line with the celebration of Nutrition Month.

Franklin Deguilmo Cuadrillero, one of the judges of the competition, posted the video online last July 30, 2019, to share this witty yet informative piece from Manggino-an.

“The girl was contestant number 3 but when she started her first few lines, it already struck us,” said Cuadrillero.

“She didn’t win, though, but I gave her all perfect scores. She is very good in the content (it’s her original piece) delivery and timing plus the confidence in spite of the pauses to give way for the crowd’s reactions.”

The winner of the competition was a Grade 12 student but Manggino-an’s piece still got a lot of reactions from the crowd and from the online community.

In the video, you can hear the spectators’ reactions, somewhat saying that they can relate to every line that Manggino-an said.

The four-minute piece of Manggino-an also made waves online as the video of her performance has already reached 2,007,712 views with 4,200 comments, 33,000 reactions and 72, 273 shares as of August 7, at 2:25 p.m.

Manggino-an ended up second placer, but her video will most likely be among the popular trending videos in the coming days. It’s just like winning first place.

We will be waiting for more “hugot” pieces from you, girl. /bmjo