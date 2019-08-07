Sandiganbayan junks P102 billion forfeiture case vs Marcoses, 11 others

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has dismissed the P102 billion civil forfeiture case against late former President Ferdinand Marcos, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, and 11 other co-accused,

In a ruling dated August 5, the anti-graft court said that the Presidential Commission on Good Governance (PCGG) “miserably failed” in presenting evidence to hold the former President and the former First Lady liable of the following:

Participated in extending loan accommodation to Aklan Bulk Carriers Inc., Coron Bulk Carriers Inc., Fuga Bulk Carriers Inc., and Ecija Bulk Carriers Inc.

Appropriated, for their own benefit and unjust enrichment, income and revenues derived from the operations of RPN-9, IBC-13, and BBC-2

Allowed their 11 co-accused to hold and launder purloined funds for and in their behalf prior to remittance and credit to their overseas of foreign accounts

Participated in the establishment of the California Overseas Bank

“It saddens the Court that it took more than 30 years before this case is submitted for decision and yet, the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain any of the causes of action against the remaining defendants,” the anti-graft court said in its ruling.

Sandiganbayan added that the parties must also rely from its own evidence and not rely on the weaknesses of the other parties’ defense.

“Wherefore, premises considered, for failure of the plaintiff to prove by preponderance of evidence any of the causes of action against defendants Ferdinand E. Marcos, Imelda Marcos, Rafael Sison, Placido Mapa, Jr., Don M. Ferry, Jose R. Tengco, Jr., Ramon Monzon, Generosa C. Olazo, Cynthia Cheong, Ma. Luisa E. Nograles, Leopoldo Vergara, Jose L. Africa and Rodolfo Arambulo, the case against them is hereby dismissed,” the anti-graft court said. /muf