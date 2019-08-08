Palace: August 12 a regular holiday for Eid’l Adha

|August 08,2019 - 09:41 AM

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte declared August 12 as a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice.

In a text message, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said Duterte signed Proclamation No. 789 on Thursday.

Eid’l Adha is one of the two most important holidays on the Muslim calendar, the other being Eid’l Fitr. /gsg

