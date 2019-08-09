A Queen’s advice: Speak from the heart

Cebu City, Philippines—Always speak from the heart.

This was the advice of Queen Philippines Universe 2017 Samantha Dodson to the candidates of the Queen Philippines 2019.

From 35 candidates, only five winners will be named during the coronation night on Saturday, August 11, 2019, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino here.

“The candidates are already beautiful outside. The judges can see that. But what matters most is what is in your heart,” Dodson said.

Another tip for candidates is to be humble and kind to other candidates.

This is the comeback of Queen Philippines, the biggest pageant for transgender women, after a two-year hiatus.

The Leyte native Dodson is happy that the Queen Philippines is being staged again since it gives the candidates a chance to share their advocacies.

There are five crowns at stake: Queen Universe, Queen World, Queen International, Queen Earth, and Queen Tourism.

Prizes for the winners are P100,000, P80,000, P70,000, P50,000, and P30,000, respectively.

Aside from Dodson, Queen of Cebu Universe 2011 Bee Urgello also shared tips for this year’s bets.

“Always give their best, so that way there are no regrets,” she said.

It is also important to learn from their mistakes and not be afraid to try again in case they don’t win.

“A lot of the winners did not make it on their first try. Some won on their second try and even some won the coveted crowns on their third try,” Urgello said. /bmjo

Bee Urgello (left) and Samantha Dodson (right). (Photo’s from Jon Unson and Samantha Dodson)