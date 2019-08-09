Celebrities Castillo, Atienza, Paraiso to compete in ironman race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A few showbiz celebrities will compete in the Regent Aguila Ironman 70.3 race that will start in less than 48 hours.

According to Sunrise Events Inc., Paul Jake Castillo, Kim Atienza, and Bubbles Paraiso are part of this year’s official race roster.

Castillo will be part of the 35 to 39 years old age bracket.

The Cebuano actor updated his fans on his Instagram account through posting photos with Cebu City Rider Omega Triathlon Team.

“Another 70.3 day,” his caption reads.

Ironman 70.3 is a swim-bike-run race with more than 2,000 athletes around the world are joining.

Castillo made a name in the show business industry when he joined “Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up” in 2009 where he finished second place.

He appeared in several films like “Para sa Hopeless Romantic” (2015) and “No Other Woman” (2011).

In 2016, the Cebuano actor is married to Kapamilya actress Kaye Abad.

For Atienza, he is in the official roster for 50 to 54 years old age bracket.

The “Matanglawin” host shared to his Instagram followers that he already arrived in a private resort in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Cebu #Ironman703 number 8 here we go! Thank you for the opportunity to swim, bike, and run dear Lord,” he said on his Instagram posts.

Among the photos he shared are his bike, wristband, cap, and Ironman 70.3 body marking.

Just like Atienza, Paraiso also shared an update to her fans as she got 1407 for her body marking.

Paraiso arrived in Cebu on August 9, Friday together with show business personality Raymond Guiterrez.

“Eternally grateful for the privilege to challenge myself and test out the fitness once again in this weekend’s @aguilam703ph. Best of mechanical luck,” she said.

Paraiso is an actress who appeared in television series like “Pangako Sa ‘Yo”, “Legacy”, “Captain Barbell”, and “Pahiram ng Isang Ina.” #End