Visit the calm beauty of one of Samboan’s waterfall gems: Dao Falls

CEBU CITY, Philippines— They say that the best part comes after the hard part.

Well, the same goes if you would want to marvel at one of the most visited waterfalls in Samboan, Cebu.

Samboan, which is located 150 kilometers south of Cebu City, is blessed with a number of waterfalls that you can choose from.

And one of these waterfall gems is hidden in the outskirts of this southern Cebu town, the Dao Falls.

Dao Falls is famous because of its unique beauty. Unlike other waterfalls where one can hear the violent and loud crashing sound of water cascading from the top of the falls, Dao Falls has its own calm way of pouring the water down from its top to its turquoise catch basin.

How can you get there?

From Cebu City, you can take a bus from the Cebu South Bus Terminal going to Samboan with a bus fare of not more than P200. You can also ask the driver to drop you off, “Eskina Dao” and from there, you can rent a motorcycle for only P20 per person in going to Barangay Suba where Dao Falls is situated.

Once you reach the trailhead, you will pay an entrance fee of P20 and get a guide, who is tip-based. From the trailhead, a hanging bridge will welcome you — the starting point to a 30-minute trek to the Dao Falls.

The trek to the waterfalls will also leave you in awe as you will pass along huge limestone walls, and you can even cool off once in a while by taking a quick dip in the water holes that surround the trail.

The trail is sometimes difficult, challenging and slippery, but then once you get to see the majestic wall of water falling into such a beautiful catch basin, you get the feeling that everything that you went through in getting there is all worth it!

You can bring food and drinks because there are small tables on the side for you to take a quick munch on those snack and to quench your thirst while enjoying the serenity of the waterfalls and its surroundings.

But always remember to clean as you go!

Dao Falls is just one of the many waterfalls you can visit in Samboan, but what also sets Dao Falls apart is its unique catch basin and the high limestone wall that highlights the calmness of the water. /dbs