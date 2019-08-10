Father of 2 steals 100 trays of eggs to support family

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Ariel Cabije Mahinay stole 100 trays of eggs worth P20, 000 from a truck owned by a police officer.

Mahinay, 20, is resident of Sitio Lawis Alaska in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Mahinay said he stole the eggs to provide food for his family.

Mahinay has two children: a four-year-old boy and six-month-old baby girl.

“Kay unsaon man nga lisod man gyud, pait kaayo,” said Mahinay.

(What else can I do. It’s a difficult life. We’re poor.)

Police Corporal Carlo Irizari, case investigator of Sawang Police Station, said Mahinay was seen transferring the trays of eggs from an Isuzu delivery truck to his pedicab along Lakandula Street in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City, around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019.

Irizari told CDN Digital that the truck owner, Police Staff Sergeant Celso Gonzales Rivera Jr., went outside their establishment to check on the truck when he caught Mahinay stealing the trays of eggs.

Rivera initially thought that Mahinay was one of their employees but realized that he was not one of them.

He immediately arrested Mahinay and brought him to the Sawang Police Station where he is currently detained.

Mahinay will be facing charges of theft and possession of bladed weapon as a nine-inch kitchen knife was also recovered from him. /celr