AMCOD Marketing starts campaign with win over Bruno Auto Accessories

Cebu City, Philippines—AMCOD Marketing thrashed Bruno Auto Accessories, 107-56, to kick off their campaign in the Cebu Premier Basketball League ARQ Builders Cup last weekend at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay San Nicolas here.

Former University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancer Arvie Cabanero led the way for a stacked AMCOD squad as he scored 18 points in the runaway victory.

In other matches, the Sto. Domingo Associates won over the Sevenfold Cleaning System, 93-80, with Giyan Parame tallying 21 markers.

15 Strong also came away with an emphatic 77-63 win over the White Wolves, with Matt Temperatura leading the way with 21 points. /bmjo