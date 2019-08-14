Security guard in Bohol who doubles as tutor to kids inspires netizen

Cebu City, Philippines— Security guards have a lot of responsibility in their hands.

They are tasked to make sure that the establishments they are assigned to are safe and secure at all times.

But a netizen caught sight of one security guard in Tagbilaran City, Bohol who took his job to the next level.

Facebook user Thelma Gelbolingo shared a unique scenario from a money remittance center and pawnshop in Bohol of a security officer taking time tutoring four kids while on duty.

“I was claiming money from the pawnshop near Bohol Electronics when I saw these four kiddos. I though they were also claiming money. So, I checked after my transaction and saw that they were answering a math problem (multiplication). And then, to my surprise, they all started shouting, ‘Guard, unsaon ni? Guard, asa gani ni e-butang? Guard, unsaon ni pag solve?’” Gelbolingo told CDN Digital through Facebook Messenger.

(To my surprise, they are started shouting, “Guard, how do we answer this? Guard, where do we put this? Guard, how do we solve this?)

Gelbolingo said that as soon as the kids were calling out for him, the guard came running and attended to the them, one by one.

Unfortunately, though, she was not able to ask for the name of the guard and the students because she was in a hurry.

She said she decided to share the photo of the guard on her Facebook page because she was touched by what she witnessed.

“Tagsa rata kakitag ingani nga security guard. Despite sa ilang ka busy og kakapoy, nakahimo pa gihapon siya’g tudlo sa mga bata,” she said.

(It’s rare to see a security guard like him. Despite being busy and tired, he still managed to teach these kids.)

Gelbolingo said she believes the kids were not related to the guard.

“Kaila raman siguro to sila kay murag duol ra ang balay sa mga bata sa area,” she said.

(I think they know each other because I think the kids’ homes were near the area.)

After posting the photo on her social media account, the photo became viral, garnering 673 comments, 2,400 shares, and 8,500 reactions as of 9:20 a.m. of August 14, 2019. /bmjo