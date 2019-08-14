Jaguars secure third place trophy in St. Augustine Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars nabbed third place in the 1st Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo St. Augustine Cup Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament after they beat the Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT-U)-University Wildcats, 94-84, on Tuesday night, August 13, 2019, at the Inayawan Sports Complex.

USJ-R woke up in the third and outscored CIT-U, 24-14, in that stretch to take a tied ballgame at 43-all and turn it into a 67-57 lead, one that held until the final buzzer.

Prized sophomore Elmer Echavez led the Jaguars in scoring with 24 points while Renz Solomon added 17.

Team skipper Miguel Gastador ended up with 14 markers.

USJ-R bagged a cash prize of P15,000 while CIT-U went home with P10,000.

Jesse Aloro scored a whopping 30 points for the Wildcats while Mark Christian Kong and Edward Clarete added 12 points apiece.

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers will clash for the title on Wednesday night, August 14, 2019, at the same venue. /bmjo