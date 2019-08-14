Garcia revives One Cebu Expo, opens at SM Seaside

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Handicrafts, delicacies and other products from Cebu’s cities and municipalities took centerstage at the One Cebu Expo which formally opened on Wednesday, August 14, at the Mountain View Wing of SM Seaside City.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia implemented the One Cebu Expo during her term as governor from 2004 to 2013.

Garcia said the expo aims to provide venues for products from Cebu’s cities and municipalities to be given market access.

According to Garcia, the One Cebu Expo project allows Cebu and visitors to appreciate the products made in their respective towns and cities.

Garcia said the One Cebu Expo organizing committee were only given two to three weeks to put everything together.

She lauded Belgium Honorary Consul Enrison Benedicto, who chairs the One Cebu Expo organizing committee, and Marissa Fernan, vice president of SM Prime Holdings, for their crucial roles in making the event possible.

SM Seaside City serves as the new venue for One Cebu Expo, which opened on Wednesday, August 14, at no cost to the provincial government.

“SM Seaside City Cebu and SM Supermalls are proud to be a partner of the Province of Cebu in its celebration of its 450th founding anniversary. We hope this will be the start of many partnerships,” Fernan said.

As Cebuanos are often gathered around a feast, Fernan said the expo highlights Cebu’s “best of the best” in the areas of food, furniture and accessories.

Benedicto credited the governor for inspiring Cebuanos to work hard and deliver the best that they can offer.

“We are showcasing these in the products that you see in the One Cebu Expo,” Benedicto said.

Cebuanos and visitors will have six days to view the products, many of these are for sale at the ongoing expo.

The One Cebu Expo will end on Tuesday, August 20.

After the revival of One Cebu Expo, Garcia said the province will bring back Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and Obra Eskwela. / celr