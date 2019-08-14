UC Webmasters bags championship title in St. Augustine Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu Webmasters continue to gather momentum heading to the 2019 Cebu Sports Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) season as they captured the championship title in the 1st Captain Kirk Bryan Repollo St. Augustine Cup Inter-Collegiate Basketball Tournament.

The Webmasters emerged victorious after edging the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers, 94-93, in the finals on Wednesday night, August 14, 2019, at the Inayawan Sports Complex.

It was a well-fought match with neither team willing to give the other an inch.

In the end though, UC’s dynamic duo of Darrell Shane Menina and Tosh Sesay pulled through to hand the Webmasters the title and the P25,000 cash prize.

Menina, who was named as the Finals MVP, scored 26 points while Sesay, UC’s gigantic and skilled foreign student-athlete, added 24 of his own. Rodel Gravera also put up 16 points for the team of decorated head coach, Yayoy Alcoseba.

USPF went toe-to-toe with UC, thanks to the 26-point explosion of American wingman Sameen Swint. Neon Chavez helped out by scoring 14 points while Alje Mendez and Genesis Estardo chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively. / celr