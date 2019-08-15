2013 wins over 2018 in Division C of SHAABAA Landmasters Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The 2013 iPak/Roble Shipping Lines whooped Batch 2018, 97-51, in Division C of the 2019 Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Cebu Landmasters Cup on Wednesday night, August 14, 2019, at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Batch 2013 stepped on the gas pedal as early as the first half and established a commanding 49-21 lead to set the tone for the lopsided match.

Prolific guard Rendell Senining led the way for the winning side with an all-around effort of 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block.

Jacob Lee and JJ Ong had 16 points each with the latter hauling down 11 rebounds.

In Division B, the 2005-Bizol bested the 2007-Topline Express, 68-53. Elddie Cabahug once again torched the nets as he produced 38 points on an impeccable 12-of-18 shooting from the field.

The 2000-Core Pacific also emerged victorious over the 2002-KJO Prints, 71-62. Dave Ting helped carry the scoring load for 2000 as he tallied 13 points, four rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Michael Chik had 12 points while do-it-all forward Joseph Lo had 11 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

Finally, in Division A, the 1996-FWD Insurance creamed the 1994-Vivant Core Energy, 74-23. Paulsen Uy and Axl Acibar spearheaded 1996’s charge with 12 points each. / celr