Rain or Shine-Alaska trade approved 

The office of the PBA Commissioner approved a trade between Alaska and Rain or Shine on Friday afternoon, August 16, 2019.

The PBA shared in a story on its Facebook page the memo that approved the trade between the two teams.

With the approval, Alaska acquired the rights to Maverick Ahanmisi while Rain or Shine got Chris Exciminiano and the Aces’ lowest 1st round pick in the 2019 Draft. /bmjo