Metro Manila, most parts of PH to have cloudy skies on Saturday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — It is going to be a cloudy Saturday for Metro Manila and for most parts of the country, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Metro Manila, most parts of Luzon and the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao may also experience localized thunderstorms throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands will also have cloudy skies. The southwest monsoon or “habagat” will also bring thunderstorms with lightning, Pagasa said.

Pagasa said no low-pressure area is also expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within two to three days. /muf