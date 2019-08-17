American national gets 84 years for rape, filming sexual abuse of Filipino children

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An American national accused of raping underage Filipino girls and filming the abuse was sentenced to 84 years in prison by a United States court.

Anthony Shultz of Lindborg, Kansas pleaded guilty to three counts of producing child pornography in July 2018 before U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren of the District of Kansas. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Shultz’ sentencing in a press release dated August 8, 2019.

In 2017, local authorities rescued girls aged 10, 15 and 17 who were seen in pornographic materials that Shultz, 56, produced and distributed online, said a press statement from the International Justice Mission (IJM).

The rescue operations took place in Olongapo City on January 18, 2017; Bacolod City on May 5, 2017; and the province of Cavite on September 20, 201.

IJM said that the 10-year-old victim from Bacolod was seen in pornographic images that her own mother sold to Shultz. The mother, who remains in hiding, has been charged for the violation of Republic Act 10364 (amended Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act), RA 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act), and RA 7610 (Anti-Child Abuse Law).

The rescue operation organized by the Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) – Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division, WCPC – Visayas Field Unit, Bacolod City Police Office, the Police Regional Office in Negros Island Region, and the National Bureau of Investigation – Anti-Human Trafficking Division resulted from Shult’s arrest in the U.S. in July 2016 for multiple counts of child pornography.

IJM said that the investigation conducted by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that Shultz sexually abused minor girls during his stay in the Philippines. He filmed himself sexually abusing Filipino children and sold the videos online. He also produced child sexually abuse materials by directing the mother from Bacolod City to sexually abuse her own daughter and livestream the abuse in exchange for money.

“Child sex offenders are the ‘minds and money’ fueling the rampant sexual abuse of children worldwide. The 84-year sentence of Shultz sends a strong message and is deserved considering his repeated sexual abuse of Filipino children online and in person. Strong sentences like this one against offenders who produce and distribute child sexual abuse materials serve as an example to other countries whose citizens also fuel the demand for child sexual abuse and exploitation,” said Atty. John Tanagho, director of the IJM – Cebu Field Office.

“It’s time for all demand-side countries to take more seriously their global responsibility to punish, restrain and deter OSEC offenders through sentencing that reflects the gravity of the offenses and protects vulnerable children worldwide,” he added.