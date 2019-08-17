Dumaguete City employee jailed for drugs possession, peddling

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An employee of the Dumaguete City Hall was arrested in a buy-bust operation Friday night.

Regienaldo Ando possessed two sachets of suspected shabu weighing 10 grams and worth P68, 000, says an advisory released by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Cetral Visayas (PDEA-7) this afternoon, August 17.

A joint team consisting of personnel from the PDEA Negros Oriental and the Dumaguete City Police Station also confiscated the buy bust money, one black pouch, assorted drug paraphernalia and a motorcycle which Ando uses to deliver illegal drugs to his buyers.

The PDEA-7 advisory said that Ando, who is assigned with the Task Force LGU Dumaguete City based on his City Hall issued Identification Card, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Purok Makugihon, Barangay Camanjac, Dunaguete City in Negros Oriental Friday night after he handed a pack of shabu to a police poseur buyer.

A complaint for illegal drugs sale and possession will be filed against the suspect next week, the PDEA-7 advisory added.

More photos below from PDEA RO VII.