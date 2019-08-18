Miss Universe PH Ganados coming home to Cebu for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The queen is coming home.

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Christiana Ganados will finally have her homecoming two months after winning the grandest crown in the country.

The Talisay City native updated her fans in an Instagram post on the evening of August 17, Saturday.

“Maayong Hapon Cebu! Aaah guess what, I’m coming home on the 25th for the PASIGARBO SA SUGBO at Abellana Sports Complex! Can’t wait to see you all,” she said in her post.

Ganados also confirmed to CDN Digital through a Facebook message about her homecoming.

She feels overwhelmed and excited to meet her family and Cebuano supporters.

“It gives me so much pride and joy that I was able to give honor to our beloved Cebuanos,” she told CDN Digital in a text message.

Her homecoming will start with a courtesy call at the office of Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas on August 24, Saturday.

To recall, Ganados represented Talisay City in her Binibining Pilipinas 2019 stint.

Ganados was born on Dec 26, 1995, in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Her family moved to Talisay City when she was around five years old for a business opportunity.

Ganados started modeling at the age of 15 years old. She was discovered by Sven Chua of Origin Model and Artist Management.

Malayka Yamas of Kagandahang Flores (KF) Cebu also confirmed to CDN Digital that Ganados will board Talisay City’s Halad Inasal Festival float for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019 parade.

Ganados will wear the popular Phoenix gown designed by Master Couturier Cary Santiago.

This was her winning gown during the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 coronation night held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on June 9, 2019.

Aside from missing in her family, friends, and dogs, Ganados revealed that she misses the convenience and accessibility of Cebu.

“Especially when I feel like going to the beach or the mountain tops which can be traveled within an hour or two from home. Cebu will always be my home and perfect vacation,” Ganados added.

The Cebuana beauty queen has been in Manila as part of her preparation in Miss Universe 2019.

She is vying for a back-to-back crown after Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s victory.

But before joining Binibining Pilipinas 2019, Ganados earned titles like Miss Cesafi 2016 and won Miss Bohol 2017 first runner-up./dbs